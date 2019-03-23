Final plat OK’d for Simonton White Hawk Business Park

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council voted to approve the final subdivision plat for the 12-lot White Hawk Business Park that real estate developer Scott Simonton plans to build near the site of the new Verde Valley Archaeology Center, just northeast of SR 260.

Simonton “intends to develop Homestead Parkway to the end of the existing right-of-way, which is the furthest edge of the subject parcel,” according to council’s March 20 agenda packet.

The agenda packet also stated that Simonton also plans to develop the project’s internal roadway, which would be named White Hawk Drive and would be dedicated to the public.

Located in the town’s Finnie Flat Character Area, the White Hawk Business Park is C2 zoned, commercial: general sales and services.

According to the town’s 2016 General Plan, the purpose of the Finnie Flat Character Area is to promote regional commercial and employment opportunities, encourage the implementation of a Verde River Recreation Management Plan as defined by the citizens, and to create inviting gateway entrances.

Simonton has “not started marketing” for tenants to fill the business park, he said.