Mingus baseball ends season opening losing skid

Mingus Union baseball fell at home to Phoenix Arcadia on Friday but they did end their losing streak.

The Titans outgunned the Marauders 17-6 in six innings on Friday.

“I’m just super frustrated and disappointed at how the outcome obviously turned out,” Mingus head coach Erick Quesada said. “We had just as many hits as they did. We walked way too many people, we struck out way too many times with runners on and most importantly, my frustration is we left 10 people on base. We had bases loaded twice with zero outs and one out and we only managed to get one run and you’re not going to win many ball games doing that.”

Arcadia jumped out toe 5-0 lead in the top of the first and then added crooked numbers every inning except the third when they went scoreless.

In the bottom of the fifth the Marauders cut the lead to 11-6 with three runs but the Titans finished off Mingus Union with six runs in the sixth, which MUHS didn’t have an answer for in the home half of the sixth.

Senior Justin Tanner led the way for Mingus Union with two RBIs and Trevor Hoke went 3-for-4, scoring two runs.

Earlier in the week the Marauders split a series with Mohave. The Marauders lost 9-3 at Mohave on Tuesday but beat the Thunderbirds 8-5 at home on Thursday.

“It was frustrating the first game, we came out very, very flat,” Quesada said. “You know long bus trip, kinda played into our psyche a little bit but then came out hungry in our home our game and we really showed what we can do if we put all the pieces together.”

The two game set against Mohave came after the Marauders snapped their six game losing streak to open the season with a 6-5 win against Phoenix Thunderbird.

“It felt great, you know in hindsight you think that we’re so, so bad but in reality we’re just beating ourselves,” Quesada said. “We’re committing way too many errors, we’re walking way too many people, we’re not putting the ball in play with runners on, it’s just a culmination of things that are coming back to just bite us in the end Hopefully we’ll turn around here shortly.”

Quesada said the seniors helped keep the younger Marauders from losing confidence during the winless streak, though they don’t have many seniors.

“It is very tough having a younger group and having this skid that we’re having right now but they’re staying positive with it and they know that there’s better days ahead, plain and simple,” Quesada said. “Our seniors are doing a great job keeping the morale up in the dugout but we all know we’re just putting ourselves in too big a hole to get ourselves out of it and so we when we start coming back in the game, it’s already too late at that point. So we as a group need to collectively start hitting the ball more and get runners on early instead of trying to do it late in the game.”

The Marauders are 2-8 overall and 1-3 in Grand Canyon play.

UP NEXT

The Marauders travel to Bradshaw Mountain to face the Bears on Tuesday. Their next home game is Thursday when Bradshaw Mountain comes to town for a 3:45 p.m. game.