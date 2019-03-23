Mingus School Board approves 2019-20 school calendar

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, the Mingus Union School Board voted 4-to-0 to approve the school’s proposed 2019-2020 calendar.

Mingus Union students will be in class for 180 days, the same amount of days that the school’s students are attending school this year.

According to Mingus Union Principal and Acting Superintendent Genie Gee, the 2019-2020 calendar has aligned major breaks, early release days and parent-teacher conferences with both Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome school districts.

According to the calendar, Aug. 1 will be the first day of school for Mingus Union students, with May 21 the last day of school.

Christmas break is scheduled from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, with graduation scheduled on May 22, 2020.