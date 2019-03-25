54th annual Jerome Historic Home and Building Tour May 18-19

The Jerome Chamber of Commerce is preparing its yearly exploration of the back streets of this historic mining town with the 54th annual Home and Building Tour. Save the dates of May 18-19, for a look at some never before shown gems in the mile-high town, some major renovations and some yet to be announced surprises.

Two of this year’s homes have undergone extensive renovations and have become showcases of beautiful and thoughtful change. The Emma Rose House on Hull Road was built in 1918 and is sure to delight anyone who can appreciate the masterful workmanship that has gone into this. The new owners, one of whom was born right here in Jerome, have redesigned the upstairs into a splendid modern home with all the fine detail of the historic period.

The next home, on Juarez Street, was on tour 9 years ago and while the original structure remains, there is a contemporary vibe mixed with historic and surprising touches and an amazing master suite that is nestled in the trees with spectacular Verde Valley Views.

Just around the corner, the home of Jay Kinsella is a contemporary three-story building with sweeping vistas of the Verde Valley. A former mayor and historical society member, Jay has been an important part of Jerome for years. He has filled his home with antiques and memorabilia.

We will be visiting a home near the top of the town on a street that you would never have even noticed. Prepare to walk 600’ to this home known as The Radio House. This true 1919 Jerome miner’s shack is a tiny gem filled with history and art and the personality for which Jerome is known.

Just completed by the TV Show Boomtown Builder and Tim McClellan, The Teacher’s House is another never before seen home on a street that is tucked away and filled with charm. Renovated to suit the Michigan owner’s functional family requirements, this home now boasts a beautiful kitchen, living room, bath and laundry room, expertly designed for 21st century living with historic touches everywhere. Teachers have continually lived or owned this home since it was built in 1928.

Park out at the 300 level and a bus will bring you to town to Spook Hall. The Tour starts with ticket sales at this original JC Penney on Hull Avenue. Adults will pay $25 and $10 for kids. Free for children under 3. There will be lots of steps and walking so wear comfortable shoes and prepare for an adventure. First Tour starts at 9am and the last tickets of the day are sold at 3pm. Leave yourself 2-4 hours for this event. Participants will take a van ride to most locations with a few within walking distance of each other. The tour is not handicapped accessible.

Visit jeromechamber.com for advance tickets sales or email info@jeromechamber.com for more information.