Art for animals the focus for Red Rose Art Show

Red Rose Inspiration For Animals is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports animal welfare and has been promoting Art Shows in West Sedona since 2009.



The art shows help the non-profit generate revenue for the various long term existing animal-related programs, future rehabilitation center as well as potential veterinary spay and neuter clinic.



Red Rose upcoming spring Art Shows: March 23 and 24, April 13 and 14, April 27 and 28 and May 11 and 12.

These shows take place exclusively at the Olde Sedona Bar and Grill and Redrock Precision Motors at 1405 West Hwy 89A in West Sedona. The shows are not affiliated with any other events in town and benefit animal welfare through Red Rose.

Red Rose is proud to represent some of the most fabulous and talented artist. Displaying everything from clothing, accessories, jewelry, home décor, paintings, pottery, glass art and much more.

Karen Hammer creates unique stained glass owls, hearts, goddesses, dragonflies and hummingbirds and more. She can also create custom pieces.

Jenny Emminger uses a signature process making clay mimic the red rocks of Sedona creating healing hearts, crosses, skulls as decorative home décor.

Teresa Jennings creates the most beautiful tie dye clothing that is not only comfortable but fun to wear. In addition to her many styles Teresa and Red Rose have been collaborating on an up-cycled line of tie dye for years.

Christine Bendele creates jewelry that is beautiful, elegant and fun to wear.

She hand picks all the materials she uses, which are only natural gemstones, metals, leather and silk and pearls. Her techniques are macramé, hand knotted silk, and wire wrapping and weaving.

Susan M. Harvey has been creating Medicine Horses since 1987. They are individually handcrafted one of a kind, clay sculptures whose design elements are taken from historical records, mythological beliefs, stories and religions of various horse cultures.

Sedona Jewelry husband and wife team Maria and Paul Lasia use beautiful copper pieces creating earrings, pendants and bracelets that are affordable for everyone and make for great gifts.

Jerry and Marshall Locke new to the Sedona scene and are sculptors that love stone. They create sculptures that resemble the mountain landscapes. They work in wonder of the colors, lines and textures, that hide beneath the surface and they are mystified by the geological process and the length of time required to create them.

Penny and Rose Fowler a mother daughter duo showcasing beautiful Native American Jewelry and ornaments.



Thease artists are onsite from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday at 1405 West Highway 89A, free parking and admission with live music by Gina Machovina a classically trained guitarist.



For more information EMAIL: info@redroseinspiration.org or visit redroseinspiration.org.