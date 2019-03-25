Beer School returns to Cottonwood Main Stage

Thursday, March 28, Main Stage hosts its third installment of Beer School. This event held on the last Thursday of the month is not only educational, but a lot of fun as well. Participants pay $5 each to attend the two-hour “school” that is held by a different brewery every month.



This month, THAT Brewery will offer fiveto six of their craft beer tastings, swag and a lesson or two on how it is all done. Beer School starts promptly at 7 p.m., so get there early for a great seat and to avoid a tardy slip. This is a 21+ event.

Friday, March 29, Main Stage presents a NEON PARTY with DJ ill.Ego, DJ Jes and DJ Johnny K. Attendees are encouraged to wear all white for this black light bash.



The dancefloor will be packed with the sounds of bass, hip hop, top 40, old school and latin music from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. You can order a refreshing drink special and dance the night away. There is no cover charge and this event is 21+.

Saturday, March 30, local threesome, FAWX, make their Main Stage debut. Fawx was created in 2017, originally with only one member- Danielle Glick. Shortly after the band grew and there were three members.

Josiah Gamble is a singer/guitarist/bass player, he is known for his melodic vocals and harmonies. Randy Richter is a singer/guitarist/bassist/drummer, he is known for the many instruments he plays and his creative songwriting.

Danielle Glick is the lead vocalist who plays guitar/synthesizer, she is known for her dynamic vocals and passion. Fawx is one of the newest bands on the block and is very excited to share their music.

The music starts at 9 p.m. for this 21+ event. There is no cover charge.



Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 pm and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 pm.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7:00 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.