Harold Ullery El Valle Artist of the Month

Harold Ullery has been elected as the February-March Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association.

Harold was born and raised in Elkhart, Indiana. As a young child, he loved art, spending much of his time drawing. After high school he enrolled in the American Academy of Art in Chicago.

As an artist, he worked in the advertising field for 13 years. For the next 35 years Harold started two businesses and art became a pleasant memory.

But art was calling him. While living in Mohave, he attended Mohave Community College where he studied an extended program in art graduating at 64.

He then moved to Cottonwood, where he was able to resume his love of art. He is a multi-media artist, enjoying working with oils and wildlife art including landscapes, pencils and pastels, bronze and welded sculptures.

The piece in the photo is a hand-carved relief or wood carving.

“The wood is redwood burl. This piece of burl is over 50 years old from the time it was cut. At this time, it would be very rare to find burl of this nature at affordable prices. The relief is carved using standard carving knives and gauges. Wood carving is a very versatile art form compatible with other mediums, such as oil and acrylic paints,” Ullery.

This piece of art will be on display along with other carvings at the Verde Valley Fair May 1st thru 5th in the Industrial Building.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org.