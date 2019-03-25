Jazz guitarist JJ Sansaverino brings international groove to Sedona

International jazz guitarist JJ Sansaverino returns to Sedona, Arizona’s Entertainment Restaurant, Sound Bites Grill, bringing his high energy; melodic and jazzy groove beats to uptown with his band on Saturday, March 30, 7 p.m.

JJ has been on a national tour celebrating the release of his 3rd CD “International Groove”. Fans are in store for 10 unique and refreshing jams leading you on a worldly journey. His new single Footsteps, with smooth melodies and an exciting groove give your stride an extra bounce.

With his colorful; mood provoking music, you will enjoy a modern day supper club experience, an evening with this multi-talented artist is sure to inspire and uplift the soul! JJ will be performing with 3 other artists bringing life to the show.

JJ has a “take no prisoners” performance attitude, and his musical style is a mix of smooth jazz, R&B, and World music - a fusion of something to the liking of Santana meets George Benson. He has reached millions, touring the world for the past 25 years, working with the best in the business -- both live and in the studio - including touring with Reggae legend, Maxi Priest. He has also had the prestigious honor of performing for Sir Paul McCartney.

A Berklee School of Music graduate and award winner, he has shared the stage with the likes of Maceo Parker, Victor Bailey, Gerald Albright, Randy Brecker, Shaggy, Ricky Lawson, Sean Paul, Rick Braun, the Marley Family.

JJ has spent many years touring the world with Maxi but in the past years has been on his own tour promoting the release of his new album nationally across the states. In this concert JJ takes you through his CD song by song with the stories behind each song. It is very interesting and entertaining.

International Groove took many years to come into fruition as he was constantly on tour and writing and producing in between. One of the songs was written for Sedona which you will hear in the show and why.

JJ’s sophomore album which he released in 2014, “Waiting for you”, on Innervision Records, JJ put forward a stunning collection of his original compositions with the help of a stellar array of musicians, producers and special guests. His singles, “Talk Back” and “Gravy Train” have topped the radio charts climbing on Billboard, SmoothJazz.Com and Groove Jazz. JJ has also been known to be seen on the Jay Leno Show.

As an accomplished composer, arranger and musical director, JJ was playing trumpet and violin by age 11 and the guitar by age 13. Growing up in and around New York, JJ’s diverse influences -- Santana, Hendrix, as well as jazz, Motown and doo-wop -- helped mold his unique style.

JJ will perform one show Saturday evening March 30th at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner. Dinner packages are available or you may order off the regular menu.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N State Route 89a in uptown Sedona at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops. For more information about the venue, reservations or tickets please call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com.