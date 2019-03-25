National Theatre’s ‘The Tragedy of King Richard the Second’

The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed new production of “The Tragedy of King Richard the Second” showing in Sedona on Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Two-time Olivier Award-winner Simon Russell Beale plays William Shakespeare’s Richard II, broadcast live from the stage of the Almeida Theatre in London to cinemas.

This visceral new production about the limits of power is directed by Joe Hill-Gibbins.

Richard II, King of England, is irresponsible, foolish and vain. His weak leadership sends his kingdom into disarray and his court into uproar. Seeing no other option but to seize power, the ambitious Bolingbroke challenges the throne and the king’s divine right to rule.

The production poses the question, “When the country is on the brink of disaster, who is the right person to take charge – and should we trust them?”

“The Tragedy of King Richard the Second” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, March 31 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.