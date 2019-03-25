Old Town Center presents melodrama mishap ‘Hot Flashes On The Trail’

“Hot Flashes On the Trail,” a Melodrama miss-hap is back by popular demand and will run for three nights at the Old Town Center for the Arts in Old Town Cottonwood. For those who missed performances in 2017-18 at the Blazin’ M Ranch, you have three more opportunities to enjoy this show on March 29th, 30th and 31st.

This original new musical is filled with echoes of vaudeville past, lots of music, comedy, dramatic twists & turns, and some truly “perspirational” moments. Don’t miss this outstanding production by the Verde Valley’s popular creative and performance duo Dev Ross and Shondra Jepperson (aka The Two Lucys). Ross penned the script and Jepperson wrote the songs.

In the mid 1800’s, a tiny troupe of actors traverse the wild, wild West performing musical melodramas for entertainment starved towns. But upon rolling into OTCA in Old Town Cottonwood, actresses Mary Belle and Miss Missy are surprised and, alas, not pleasantly for it seems their fellow male cast mates are nowhere to be found! Yes, they’re missing! Gone AWOL! With the show about to start and with no time to search for the absentee actors nor to replace them, the ladies must face the first cardinal rule of theater, which is: “The show MUST go on!”

The show starts at 7 pm on March 29th and 30th plus a matinee at 2 pm on March 31st. Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood. Tickets for these performances are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, and $25 for priority seating in the first three rows. Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com. Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore. For upcoming events, visit oldtowncenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.