60th Wedding Anniversary for Connie and Sam Morey

Connie and Sam Morey were married on March 31, 1959, in Bloomfield, New Jersey, while on spring break from Duke University. Sam graduated in May with a BA degree in business administration and Connie with a BS degree in nursing. Later, Connie continued her studies to become a board certified Adult/Geriatric nurse practitioner. They were blessed with three daughters, Donna Dill (Jeff, deceased), Debra Stalvey (Noah), and Diana Jeffrey ( Daniel). Their wonderful grandchildren include Kristen Dill (Steve), Sarah Dill ( Brendan), Amanda Stalvey and Adam Stalvey. They were delighted to welcome their adorable great-granddaughter, Dylan Violet, two years ago and their step-grandson, Gage, now 17. An anniversary dinner is planned at the Manzanita Inn sponsored by the children.Courtesy photo