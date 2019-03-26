Homeless Coalition seeks new shelter facility in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD -- If everything goes to plan, the Verde Valley Homeless Coalition will move into a former appliance business building on 15th Street by the end of July.

The coalition currently operates out of its drop-in center and emergency overnight shelter on South Main Street near the Cottonwood Circle K.

The building is at the end of a dead-end on 15th Street in Cottonwood. It would double the space of the current emergency overnight shelter, said VVHC Director Raena Avalon.

The Homeless Coalition would like to raise $25,000 by the end of June to be able to secure a $50,000 grant to buy the building, Avalon explained.

If not, the coalition is still looking at leasing the 15th Street property and moving from the current South Main Street location, she said.

It’s still in the planning stages and Avalon said if they can buy the building, the coalition would be able to use the other half of the big building for 10 transitional housing bedrooms.

These will not be beds for emergency shelter, but for people in transition who will be charged rent and be transitioned back into society with the help of the Homeless Coalition.

A person would pay $400 a month to live in the transition bedroom, but $200 would be put toward down-payment on their next apartment,

“Everyone would have their own bedroom,” she said. There would be a common living room, kitchen, laundry and showers rooms.

After the down-payment is paid to buy the building, Avalon said the VVHC would raise mortgage payments, taxes and utility bills through grants, fundraising and donations as is currently done at the current location. “The mortgage will be less than our rent here,” she said.

Avalon said she has contacted the city and asked what she would have to do to make the new building a drop-in center.

The drop-in center lease at the current local is up July 31. “We are really tight here,” Avalon said of the 1,600-square-foot store front they use on South Main Street.

The new building would double the space for the emergency overnight shelter, which was open 49 nights this winter when the temperatures dropped below 35 degrees, she said, Homeless people were turned away from the overnight shelter because there was not enough room, she added.

“The transitional housing will pay for itself,” she said. “Like if we charge $400, we’ll bank $200 of it for them for when they are ready to move on.” They will have a security deposit and first night’s rent for a living situation, she pointed out.

“I’ve had a lot of women in their 70s who are living in their cars because they are on waiting lists for subsidized housing,” Avalon said.

The current drop-in center will also expand the days it is open from Monday through Friday to seven days a week in April, she said.

“We have lunch every day,” Avalon said. It’s brought in by volunteers. Lunch has been busier since the Old Town Mission is not serving lunch every day anymore.

The Old Town Mission is serving lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays now and has breakfast for homeless clients, said Kellie Wilson, executive director of the mission. They also pass out sack lunches for those without a residence at Goodwill on Saturday and Sunday. Wilson said she works with Avalon and the drop-in center to coordinate services.

Avalon said the drop-in center will continue to be a base where homeless individuals can also get information about services that will help them gain personal self-esteem, job building skills and the will to look for a permanent place to live.

She hopes to write grants to start men’s groups and women’s groups for “personal transformation” coaching and training.