A Drop a Day … Sedona store puts emphasis on education when selling CBD products

Grandmothers are on it. Even the family dog is on it. But getting accurate information about CBD to help with illnesses can be confusing.

Now there is a store in Sedona where you can not only purchase the hemp-based products, but also pick the brains of the people who sell it.

Edward Gordon and Aalia Kazan have opened CBD Sedona in the Harkins Movie Theater mall. They sell CBD products such as oil, balm, skin lotion, leaf and doggy treats. Gordon is a licensed acupuncturist and Kazan is a sound-and-crystal therapist. CBD is made from industrial hemp and not marijuana plants.

There are many stores around the Verde Valley with sandwich signs out front selling CBD oil. But Gordon said he may be the only CBD-focused store that he knows of in the Verde Valley.

Kazan said they had a storefront called Sedona Vibrant Health, but people were coming in asking for information about CBD, so they decided to open “CBD Sedona” a month ago.

Kazan said she keeps records on each of hundreds of their CBD patients so they can keep track of their medical progress and adjust patient treatments.

Gordon and Kazan say they do a free consultation with new clients to coordinate their illness with a proper dosage plan.

“No. 1, we can tell them how CDB works,” Gordon said, adding that he has done considerable research to select his store’s CBD products using information the average person doesn’t know.

They also work with each patient individually with their own symptomology.

Finally, they educate patients on how to take CBD for overall longevity, health and illness prevention.

They offer two brands of CBD oils that they have researched: Source CBD Hemp Oil, which is made in Germany but bottled and packaged in Arizona, Gordon said, and also Im.Bue from Boulder, Colorado.

CBD oil comes in eye droppers. Patients put drops on their tongues, usually a drop a day. The bottles come in different strengths. Gordon said he will recommend different strength, depending on the illness.

He would treat cancer, arthritis, PSTD, all with the same oils, just different doses.

The important thing is to get the doses correct, Gordon pointed out. “It’s a travesty” when people think CBD doesn’t work because someone gets bad information from a store clerk during their first experience, he said.

He is referring to supermarkets, clothing stores, crystal and gifts shops, pet stores, health food stores where the clerks may or may not know as much about CBD as medical professionals.

Kazan said one of the most successful things they have implemented at the store is keeping track of customer’s visits and purchases, “like this was a medical office and these were our patients.”

The dosages and treatments can be adjusted depending on how the patient is reacting to treatment, Kazan said.

A sign on the counter at the store lists CBD treatment for everything from acne, addiction, diabetes, PTSD, sleep disorders, heart disease, depression to cancer and many others.

Gordon said he will not sell to anyone younger than 18, adding that children do use CBD treatments, but those are given to them by parents.

As far as side effects from CBD, Gordon said they are “virtually zero.”

There are some drug interactions with CBD.

“That’s part of what we do. We help people work with drug interactions. It’s part of the service that we offer,” said Gordon.

Besides oil, the store also offers CBD balm, skin care lotions, edibles, salves, capsules and dog biscuit treats.

“It’s really creating a foundational health,” Gordon said.



He recommends people take a small-dose maintenance of CBD every day.

“You always want to do all your other stuff. All your other lifestyle changes. Dietary stuff … You’re staying on that stuff. But the CBD balances the body in a way that allows all the other things to work better.”

The reason CBD is legal is that marijuana and hemp are similar but two different plants. “The cannabis plant is high in THC and low in CBD … The hemp plant is high in CBD and low in TCH,” he said.

In the United States, hemp is legal while marijuana is regulated, he said. Retail outlets don’t have to have any kind of license to sell CBD.

CVS Pharmacy announced Wednesday that it will begin selling hemp-derived CBD products in eight states, according to a NBC News report. The items will be sold in Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Tennessee.

Gordon said his CBD business started off primarily with older clients who use it for pain relief. Now, younger people are realizing it’s a benefit to “rebalance the whole body.

“People are getting it for the grandparents, but also getting it for themselves,” Gordon said.