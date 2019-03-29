Catherine Kelley emerges as top choice for Cottonwood city magistrate

COTTONWOOD -- Tuesday, April 2, the Cottonwood City Council will consider appointing Catherine Kelley as the city’s next presiding magistrate for a two-year term beginning April 14, 2019.



According to a news release from the city, Judge Kelley has been a member of the Arizona State Bar since 1986 and the Arizona judiciary since 2009.

She currently works as both a deputy prosecutor for the Yavapai-Apache Nation and a pro tem judge and justice of the peace for Yavapai County Superior Court.

Judge Kelley has also served as the presiding magistrate for the Town of Dewey-Humbolt since 2009.

Cottonwood Human Resources Director Amanda Wilber said,"We also would like to thank and recognize our current presiding magistrate, Judge (Douglas) LaSota, for his tenure with the city. Judge LaSota has served as the city’s presiding magistrate since 2009. Through the oversight of Judge LaSota, the Cottonwood Municipal Court has implemented many programs focused on serving the needs of our citizens including the deferred prosecution program, early disposition court, Homeless and Mental Health Court, and many other money-saving and efficiency-driven initiatives.

