UPDATE: No weapon found at Cottonwood Community School

No weapon was found According to a Facebook post by Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District Technology Integration Specialist Kathy Epperson,"ALL Clear - Lockdown Over. Students were safe at all times. A search was conducted of the campus by police. No weapon was found." Cottonwood Police Department Sgt. Monica Kuhlt added, "Earlier today, a student believed they saw another student with a gun and notified school staff at Cottonwood Community School. Officers responded during the lockdown and assisted school staff. Nothing was located, however, an officer will remain on campus throughout the day." The school was on lockdown from about 10:20 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Friday, said Kuhlt.

The Cottonwood Community School, 500 Mingus Avenue, is currently under lockdown following a report of a gun on campus, according to Cottonwood police.

Six Cottonwood police officers are at the school and have cleared the campus, according to Cottonwood Police Department Monica Kuhlt.

“We have cleared the campus and now administration is doing searches of backpacks and students,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.

Kuhlt said the school was placed on lockdown at 10:20 a.m. Friday following a report of a gun on the campus that serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.



“A student reported it about two other students,” said Kuhlt.

This story will be updated as more information is available.