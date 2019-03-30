10th anniversary Clarkdale Historic Building and Home Tour April 13

Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum presents the 10th annual Historic Building and Home Tour on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Step back in time to the days of Arizona’s first planned community owned and designed by the United Verde Copper Company.

Each year the tour finds fresh vintage homes never opened before. These homeowners understand and savor the unique historic significance of their company houses built between 1913 and 1930 under the supervision of William A. Clark and his sons, Charles Walker Clark and William A. Clark, Jr.

Homes from both Lower Clarkdale and Upper Clarkdale will be featured along with a preview of the new Park Hotel at the corner of Main and 9th Streets.

Tickets are $20 for tour, VIP tickets are $35 which include the Bank Robbery (special seating inside bank), home tour ticket, adult beverage voucher, plus commemorative 10th Anniversary wine glass. VIP tickets are limited and are on a first-come first-served basis.

Please specify which performance you prefer: 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m.

All tickets are available on our website: clarkdalemuseum.org though PayPal.



Tickets also available the day of the event. PayPal purchases will close at 10 p.m. April 12.