Mingus Mountain Republican Club luncheon planned April 9

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club luncheon Tuesday, April 9, 11:15 a.m. at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Guest speakers:



Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin and Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski: Come meet Ron Corbin, who is now responsible for crafting city budgets, the oversight of our water company, and ensuring all departments are efficient, accountable and functional. Mayor Tim Elinski will inform us about Cottonwood’s 2019 strategic plan and update us on the 2020 budget.

Aimee Rigler – Arizona Free Enterprise Club: The Arizona Free Enterprise Club works to reduce tax and special interest carve outs in the Arizona tax code, reduce regulatory burdens, and promotes fiscal discipline and limited government.



Doors open at 11. Lunch served at 11:15, meeting/programs begin at 11:30. Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Lunch $12. No lunch charge is $3.00 venue fee, Sodas are $1.00 extra.

RSVP by email, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.