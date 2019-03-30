Mountain View Prep could expand IB program to K-6

COTTONWOOD – International Baccalaureate schools, according to Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King, teach global perspectives of the world around them.

Since January 2014, Mountain View Preparatory has been an International Baccalaureate school.

Authorized to offer the program’s Primary Years instruction to grades K-5, the leadership at Cottonwood-Oak Creek wants to expand the school’s specialized programming to grade 6.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board could vote to approve that International Baccalaureate programming expansion at Mountain View Prep beginning with the 2019-2020 school year.

Amy Romero, the school’s International Baccalaureate coordinator, said that it is in the “best interest of our students to extend the IB educational experience as long as possible with the addition of the sixth grade.”

“With current staffing and student needs, the staff and stakeholders at Mountain View Prep have requested to add sixth grade to the Primary Years Programme rather than keeping the grade level with the middle school,” Romero said.

The original International Baccalaureate programming plan at Mountain View Prep, Romero said, was to offer the Primary Years Programme to its elementary school students, and to offer the Middle Years Programme to its middle school students.

Because of what Romero called “budget and staffing constraints,” the school decided not to offer IB programming to its middle schoolers.

King said that by offering the Primary Years instruction to the school’s sixth grade students, those sixth graders would be as elementary school students, each with a single class and no longer mirroring the high school/middle school format of going from class to class.

At the April 2 meeting, some of the school’s sixth grade students will tell the district governing board “why this change is a good idea,” Romero said.

“We promote student agency, that is, students at Mountain View Prep are given choice and voice in how they learn and communicate,” Romero said.

What does International Baccalaureate mean?

According to Romero, the International Baccalaureate’s Primary Years instruction focuses on six transdisciplinary themes in the form of a curricular framework.

“Teachers work together to create comprehensive investigations into the themes while covering essential standards,” she said. “Students must participate in a personal, social, and physical education program, in addition to foreign language and fine arts.”

When exploring ideas, students are urged to consider multiple perspectives and consider how our actions impact others,” Romero said.

“For example, first graders study how fairy tales differ around the world,” she said.

And – students are encouraged to take action in a framework that Romero said “encourages questioning, inquiring, and taking action beyond material presented in the standard curriculum.”

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a study session to discuss the district’s possible expansion of Mountain View Preparatory’s International Baccalaureate program.

After the study session, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agendas can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

For more about International Baccalaureate programs, visit https://www.ibo.org/programmes/

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42