Obituary: Betty Frasier 1939-2019

Betty Frasier, 79, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away March 27, 2019 at home.



Betty was born in Tallapoosa, Missouri, on Nov. 10, 1939 to Roy and Addie (Wells) Creach.



Betty was a loving wife and mother. She had a loving spirit and was kind to all.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Addie; brothers, Gene and Paul Creach. She is survived by her husband, Robert Frasier of Camp Verde; son, Les Frasier; daughters, Donna Frasier and Phylliss Murphey; brother, Hurshel Creach; sisters, Maxine Knaack and Carol James.

She had seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity.



Memorial Services were held.



