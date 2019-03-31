Western Light: Disappearing Creek

Clear Creek has disappeared. Beamed up by aliens? No, it has been completely rerouted by the recent flooding. The creek bed near Clear Creek Campgrounds is now totally dry; the "new" creek bed is about 100 feet to the southeast. The effects of the flooding are dramatic: hilly areas of hummocks and driftwood are gone, wiped away by the rush of water. In other areas, new deposits of deep sand, rock and driftwood have been thrown up. Where once were pools now are only narrow streams; where once were shorelines are now gurgling waterfalls. The power of water is amazing.

