Citizens Academy coming to Verde Valley

The very first Yavapai County Citizens Academy in the Verde Valley is open for registration.



The Academy will provide Yavapai County residents with insights into how their government works, promote open lines of communication and offer a clear understanding of how County services affect the everyday lives of its citizens.



Anyone interested in attending this inaugural Verde Valley class can apply by visiting Yavapai.us and clicking on Application for Citizens Academy.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Chairman Randy Garrison said, “I want to thank everyone that came to our first Citizens Academy in Prescott, and that will be attending this upcoming class in the Verde Valley, for taking the time to get involved and for being an advocate for the County. I encourage every citizen to be informed about their local government and this is a great way to do just that. If you have ever wanted to know how each County department serves you, go to Yavapai.US and register right away. This class will fill up quickly.”

Yavapai County Development Services Director David C. Williams said, “I have found that the Citizens Academy is a fantastic opportunity to share with the class the valuable work that Development Services accomplishes every day. People are always amazed at how this department assists families achieve their dream of homeownership. I take pride in the work that our team does to ensure safe quality homes as well as proper planning in a County as diverse as Yavapai.”

Applications to attend the Citizens Academy must be submitted online at Yavapai.us.

The Citizens Academy is at no charge and is open to anyone living in Yavapai County, 18 years of age or older.



Classes will be offered once a year in the Verde Valley as well as once in Prescott.



The class will accommodate 20 participants and registration is on a first come, first served basis.

The Academy is not intended to be a platform for complaints or to debate political issues.