Granny Patrol: Ruth Flynn and Nancy Hottinger serve with Cottonwood Citizens on Patrol (with video)

Call them what you like: “Grandma Patrol” or “Cagney and Lacey,” but you may be doing it from the back of a police car in handcuffs and shackles.

Cottonwood Citizens on Patrol officers Ruth Flynn and Nancy Hottinger are actually grandmothers and retired from their former jobs.

Now they are trained volunteers that drive prisoners from the Cottonwood Police Station, juveniles to Prescott, direct traffic, help in DUI enforcement patrols and write parking tickets.

The police volunteers don’t carry guns, but are armed with mace and handcuffs.

Both grandmothers said they are required to leave their personal firearms at home when the put on their volunteer police uniforms.

Flynn said the department needs more police volunteers like them, so they are beginning another recruitment drive “because we’re really down. We need more people,” explained Hottinger.



They said they have several volunteers who do office work, but they need more volunteers who would like to work the streets.

“I prefer to be on the street,” explained Flynn. “I love it,” Hottinger answered before Flynn could get her words out.

The 77-year-old women don’t speak as individuals, but as seasoned partners finishing off each others’ sentences.

This cheerful duo has not gone unnoticed by the Cottonwood community and tourists who many times ask to have their photos taken with them.

“I can’t tell you how many pictures people have asked to take with us,” Flynn explained. People come up from all over the country and out of the country “and ask about us,” said Flynn.

“We’re on YouTube. We’re everywhere,” finished Hottinger.

“We know we are unique. We don’t care if people laugh at us,” Flynn added.

Not all fun and games

The police volunteers go through a serious background check, interviews, a lie detector test and more than 10 weeks of training (once a week).” There is additional ongoing training. They have to learn how to use mace, handcuffs and drive a patrol vehicle.

“We have to go home and practice on each other, our neighbors, how to work the handcuffs, explained Flynn.

The only defensive weapons besides mace are their “big flashlights and their big mouths,” joked Hottinger. They also shadow police officers at the gun range and other trainings.

Lots of responsibility

Police volunteers transport prisoners after they are placed in the backseat of their Chevy Tahoe by Cottonwood police officers. The adult prisoners are driven to the prison by the volunteers. For security, the back seat is caged and the prisoners are taken out by prison guards when they reach the Camp Verde jail.

When Flynn first started volunteering, they didn’t have cages in the back seats of the old Crown Victoria police cruisers.

A juvenile prisoner, who Flynn described as tall and lanky, was thrashing around in the back seat of a Crown Victoria in handcuffs and he kicked out the back window while she was transporting him on SR260.

Somehow the prisoner worked his body out the back broken window and was staring back at her through the closed passenger side window from outside of the police car.

Flynn said she was startled and called in police backup when the prisoner fell out of the car, but was still hanging on the side of the cruiser now looking at her from back window.

The prisoner slipped off the cruiser onto the street, was not injured and ran in handcuffs, she said. “They got him two days later. His friends turned him,” she added.

Grandmotherly advice

The volunteers said when they are transporting the juvenile prisoners from Cottonwood to Prescott, they are constantly talking to them the whole trip.

The juveniles can’t wait to get out of the car by the time the trip is over, the duo explained smiling.

“We don’t lecture them,” explained Flynn.

“It’s grandmotherly advice,” Hottinger said.

“From experience,” said Hottinger, “with our own kids,” Flynn finished.

“It’s tough love with kindness,” Hottinger continued, “because we tell them this is not the end of the world. You made a mistake Everybody makes mistakes, but you need to turn it around,” Hottinger said. “And that’s Grandmotherly advice.”

“That’s why I put the pink handcuffs on the boys,” Flynn added.

One day, Hottinger said, they were cruising the parking lot at Food City in Cottonwood and a kid comes running along in front of the building waving his hands at them.

“We had taken him to juvenile,” Flynn said. “He just wanted to say thank you. I asked him if he was doing OK now, and he said he was doing real good.”

“My experience has been that having these ladies do the transport brings down the level of anxiety and aggressiveness from the prisoners,” Sergeant Monica Kuhlt said.

“We are very polite to our prisoners,” Hottinger said. “Whether they are juvies or they are adults, because that is somebody’s family member. We talk to them as though we were just giving them a ride somewhere.”

“My kids are not thrilled that we take prisoners, but I told my daughter recently that doesn’t scare me at all,” Hottinger said. “What does give me pause is being out up on 260 at an accident and I’ve got a semi going right by me.”

The grannies in the Granny Patrol are actually grannies. Flynn has 14 grandchildren and Hottinger has five grandchildren. But Flynn jokes that she is a month older than her police partner.

Hottinger is a retired high school English teacher and Flynn owned a saddlery business.

The Granny Patrol can’t arrest anyone, but they can call for back up if they see a crime or if someone is extremely aggressive.

“We’ve had people come right at us for a parking ticket,” Flynn said. “You got to stand your ground.” Dispatch checks on them every hour.

“We are extra eyes and ears for the officers,” Hottinger pointed out.

Not only do they do traffic control, they also respond to accidents to offer support to officers with the scene. Sometimes they are there before officers and the ambulance, Hottinger said.

The volunteers work in the evidence lab and help detectives at crime scenes.

Flynn also drives the Cottonwood Police Department’s Mobile Command unit which is a converted RV that assists at crime scenes and DUI saturation processing stops across the Verde Valley.

Flynn has been a volunteer for a little over eight years and Hottinger has been a volunteer for five years.

Cottonwood Police Volunteer Edna Ahrens is the longest volunteer with over 9 years.

The amount of time that a volunteer actually volunteers depends on the individual, but it’s flexible, the duo said. Flynn puts in the most hours per week.

Flynn said there are volunteers at police department all over the country, not exactly like Cottonwood’s. Many don’t transport prisoners, she said.

The Human Resources Department is in the process of posting the job description for police volunteers on the Cottonwood website, according to Kulit.

Even though it’s a volunteer position, the application process is extensive, explained Kuhit. Applicants have to be at least 21 years old, but no other age limits.

Currently there are about eight COP members, and the department would like to recruit more since there were once as many as 16, Flynn said. “We could use more help.”

What is like to drive a police car?

The COP volunteers have two SUV Chevy Tahoe patrol cars for their use at this time.

Hottinger said her partner is the best driver, “Let alone a senior citizen … She is amazing.”

“We get to run the siren,” Flynn points out:

“At Shop with a Cop,” the duo responded in unison.