Helping Hand

Country Bank presented a check to Y.E.S. The Arc for $500 on April 17 to help with programs that they provide for persons with developmental disabilities.
Y.E.S. The Arc was founded on the belief that all people are capable of growth and learning.
It is their goal to provide training and opportunities that will maximize growth towards the greatest independence possible for each individual.
