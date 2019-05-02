Jerome rescue

Verde Valley Fire along with Jerome Fire, Verde Valley Ambulance and Cottonwood Fire responded to a road grader 300 feet off the road.
After extricating the patient, DPS ranger short-hauled the patient off the hill to a waiting air medical transport helicopter.
More like this story
- One person seriously injured in Perkinsville Road rollover
- Sedona Fire, DPS Ranger Helicopter rescue hiker who fell from Cathedral Rock (with video)
- Injured hiker rescued from Bear Mountain
- Sedona Fire District rescues injured hiker off of Faye Canyon Trail
- Jerome Fire District rescues injured mountain biker
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.