Marchers head up Sixth Street during the 11th annual March-a-Mile for Meals on Saturday.
The Verde Valley Senior Center event was held to stamp out senior hunger by walking and pledging to the Meals on Wheels program.
Marchers head up Sixth Street during the 11th annual March-a-Mile for Meals on Saturday.
The Verde Valley Senior Center event was held to stamp out senior hunger by walking and pledging to the Meals on Wheels program.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.