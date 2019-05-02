March a Mile for Meals

Marchers head up Sixth Street during the 11th annual March-a-Mile for Meals on Saturday. The Verde Valley Senior Center event was held to stamp out senior hunger by walking and pledging to the Meals on Wheels program. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: May 2, 2019 11:20 a.m.

    • Marchers head up Sixth Street during the 11th annual March-a-Mile for Meals on Saturday.

    The Verde Valley Senior Center event was held to stamp out senior hunger by walking and pledging to the Meals on Wheels program.

