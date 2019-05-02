Mingus softball wins second round game, finishes home slate undefeated

Mingus Union softball punched a ticket to the third round of the state tournament on Thursday afternoon at home.

The No. 4 Marauders beat No. 12 Casa Grande Vista Grande 5-1 in the second round of the state tournament. The Spartans drop into the losers’ bracket and the Marauders are now two wins away from the state championship game.

Mingus Union finished the season 11-0-1 at home this year.

Up next for the Marauders is No. 1 Tucson Salpointe Catholic on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix. The Lancers beat No. 8 Douglas 12-2 in five innings in the second round.

On Thursday senior Paige Bartel led the way for the Marauders with two RBIs against Vista Grande. Seniors Lexi Ough and Delaney Hartnett also drove in runs.

Freshman Alexis Ayersman pitched a complete game to get the win, striking out six.

Tuesday’s game will be the Marauders’ third straight game against a team from the Kino Region. Salpointe finished first, at 10-0, No. 6 Oro Valley Canyon del Oro was second, Vista Grande tied for third and Tucson Sahuaro was fifth.

Canyon del Oro upset No. 3 Bradshaw Mountain 14-4 on the road on Thursday. The moves the Bears into Mingus Union’s side of the bracket.

The bracket can be seen here:

http://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/softball/4a/760-2019-aia-softball-4a-state-championship