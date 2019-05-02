No. 3 Camp Verde softball opens state tournament Friday

Camp Verde High softball finally learned its postseason positioning on Wednesday night.

The No. 3 Cowboys will face the No. 14 seeded Heritage Academy Laveen on Friday at 4 p.m. at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix. The Heroes beat No. 19 Scottsdale Christian in the state play-in on Wednesday 16-6.

The tournament is four rounds and is single elimination.

Heritage Academy Laveen went 10-6 in regular season games and 3-5 in the 2A West, good enough for third place.

Camp Verde won the Central Region, going 10-0 and went 15-3 in regular season games, winning six in a row to end the season.

If the Cowboys beat the Heroes, they will face the winner of No. 6 Globe and No. 11 Chandler Prep at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The tournament's bracket can be found here:

http://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/softball/2a/756-2019-aia-softball-2a-state-championship