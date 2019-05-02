Viva la Verde Film at KSB Speaker Series May 8

Keep Sedona Beautiful (KSB), as part of its Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series, presents cinematographer Hugh Denno on Wednesday, May 8.

Free to members, residents and visitors - all are welcome to join KSB at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road. The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and refreshments provided by KSB.

Viva La Verde is an independent documentary film seven years in the making. It explores the past, present and future of Arizona rivers, using the foremost surviving perennial river in Arizona, the Verde River, as a case study.



The film combines amazing wildlife photos and video with educational animated sequences, expert interviews, and an original soundtrack. It is 47 minutes long.

This film imparts a strong message of stewardship for wildlife, rivers, and water resources, and offers clear, solution-driven opportunities for citizens to get involved and help to preserve and restore our rivers.

Cinematographer, producer, editor and director, Hugh Denno began his film career in 2006 while exploring the depths of the Amazon as a volunteer.

Over 10 years of professional experience as a naturalist, experiential educator and wilderness guide has prepared him to be a great storyteller. Hugh says, “Traveling and working in the wilderness teaches us how to accomplish monumental goals with minimal resources.”

Denno holds a BA in Conservation Biology and Adventure Education from Prescott College. After college, Denno created an independent film production company to serve the growing number of environmental and social justice groups around the globe. Hugh continues to travel and make films.

His ultimate goal is to use video to help others bring their dreams to reality and to paint a clear picture of the positive future that we can all work toward.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area.



For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928-282-4938.