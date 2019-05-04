Eta Aquarid meteors visible through May 6

VERDE VALLEY – If you blink, you’ll miss it.

In the Northern Hemisphere, that pretty much sums up an Eta Aquarid meteor viewing experience.

With an early-May peak – this year it’s May 4-6 – the Eta Aquarid meteors travel at about 148,000 mph into Earth’s atmosphere.

“Fast meteors can leave glowing trains, incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor, which last for several seconds to minutes,” according to NASA.gov.

The Southern Hemisphere is preferable for viewing the Eta Aquarid meteor showers – which occur each year, according to NASA.gov.

But the Northern Hemisphere has an hourly rate of only about 10 meteors, according to NASA, because of the “viewing location of the radiant from different latitudes.”

Their radiant – the point in the sky from which the Eta Aquarids appear to come from – is the constellation Aquarius.

Aquarius is higher up in the sky in the Southern Hemisphere than in the Northern Hemisphere, where they more often than not are seen as earthgrazers.

Earthgrazers, according to NASA, are long meteors that appear to skim the surface of the Earth at the horizon.

Eta Aquarid meteors are expected to be visible during the pre-dawn hours.