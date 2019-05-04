Obituary: Robert William Carberry

Bob Carberry, age 67, of Lampe, Missouri, passed away on April 23, 2019, following complications from multiple myeloma cancer, which he had been battling since 2010.

Bob was born in Alliance, Ohio, on May 7, 1951, and his family moved to Phoenix when he was in 7th grade. He graduated from Moon Valley High School in 1970 and became a journeyman glazier.

He worked in the glass industry from the age of 15, starting with A & J Glass Co. in Phoenix, working alongside his dad, then traveled nationwide for a few years with Gateway Glass out of St. Louis, Missouri, doing high-rise buildings.

Bob eventually moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, and worked for a local glass company which he then purchased.

Bob owned Cottonwood Glass & Mirror on State Route 89A doing residential and commercial glass in the Verde Valley and northern Arizona until he retired in 2005.

He had always loved camping, hunting and horseback riding all over the White Mountains since he was a boy.

He retired to Lampe, Missouri, where he enjoyed the ‘lake life’ of fishing, boating, jet skiing and kayaking on beautiful Table Rock Lake and hunting in northern Missouri.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Howard ‘Pat’ Carberry; his mother, Thelma Montor Carberry; and his brother, Norman ‘Bud’ Carberry.

He is survived by his wife, Kate Carberry; his brother, Keith Carberry of Houston, Texas; daughter, Shawnee (Kris) Doherty; their children Ciara, Hallie, Kolby, Sahanna; daughter, Cassidy (McKenzie) Larkin; their children Tristan, Tiernan, Tanner, Kaylee; son Kevin Loving; wife’s son, Ron Schweitzer; wife’s daughter Carrie (Scott) Sorrells; their children Cassidy, Lexi, Dan, Leanndra; and her children Taylor and Emry.

Bob was deeply loved by all of his family, and all of his friends in many states who thought of him as their brother.

So whenever we all are camping, horseback riding, hunting, fishing or boating, we will all remember and cherish the many great memories of doing so with Bob.

A private memorial for family will be held in Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.