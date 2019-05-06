Arizona Schools for Deaf/Blind could lease former Big Park School

SEDONA – Last year, the governing board of Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District voted to close Big Park Community School as a cost-cutting measure.

Monday, the Sedona Oak Creek School Board could approve a lease agreement with Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and Blind to rent the former Village of Oak Creek elementary school for its northern regional cooperative.



According to Jennifer Chilton, director of Operational Services for Sedona Oak Creek, Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind originally reached out to the Sedona district on October 29, 2018.

Following a November tour of Big Park, Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind – ASDB – “renewed the discussion of possible rental,” Chilton said.

In early March, ASDB confirmed Big Park as its location choice, Chilton said.

“Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District is looking forward to supporting the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind in this relocation as they are our valued partner in public education and provide necessary and excellent educational services to schools throughout this northern region,” Chilton said. “This is a rare example of a truly win-win agreement as the public funds allocated for leasing the satellite location for ASDB regional service providers, in this way, stays within public education further supporting students.”

If the Sedona Oak Creek School Board approves the lease agreement, then the deaf and blind school’s northern regional cooperative would relocate from Flagstaff.



Founded in 1912, the Arizona State Schools for the Deaf and the Blind – ASDB – serves more than 2,000 children who are blind, visually impaired, deaf, hard of hearing or deafblind from birth to grade 12.

ASDB operates two schools for the deaf, one school for the blind, a statewide birth-to-3 early childhood and family education program and five regional cooperatives that provide services to students attending a local school.

Sedona-Oak Creek Unified School District’s governing board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, May 6, in the gymnasium at the district’s office, located at 221 Brewer Road in Sedona.

The former Big Park School campus is located at 25 W. Saddlehorn Road.

A copy of the agenda is available at sedonak12.org/BoardAgendasMinutes.aspx.

