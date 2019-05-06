Explore the Power of the Pack with National Association of Women Business Owners

The Sedona Verde Valley Chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO)is partnering with Plan B To Save the Wolves for a spectacular luncheon event on Wednesday, May 15.



Audience members will be enthralled and walk away empowered by The Power of the Pack. This scintillating talk and panel discussion will feature a lively exploration of what it means to be part of a pack and look at how when we actively champion each other we all thrive.



Reestablished in the Verde Valley in 2018 the local chapter of NAWBO is dedicated to to advocating for woman business owners both locally and nationally. Each of their events, curated by Program Chair Dev Ross, is specifically designed to support local women business owners allowing them to flourish in their endeavors.

“We want to delve into the bigger vision of what we can be as a business community,” said Chapter President Shondra Jepperson, “When we champion each other we can all be instrumental to both our own and each other’s success. Essentially, I believe together we can all triumph.”

After lunch, The Power of The Pack will open with an inspiring short talk from Plan B Co-Founder Betsy Klein looking at Wolf Packs and how they can be used as a mirror for humans. Everything in a wolf’s nature tells it to be part of something greater than itself, a pack. Yet, we as humans seem to struggle with that concept. Why? Both Klein’s talk and the panel that follows will delve into this intriguing question.

In 2016 Klein leveraged her 25-year background in Marketing and Communications, initially to help other nonprofits that specifically supported wolves and wolf dogs with marketing, development/fundraising and board development.

The panel discussion will moderated by Carol Kahn who has a 35-year history in the media industry and is the Editor of Sedona Monthly Magazine. Panelists include Klein, Award-winning screenwriter, television writer, playwright and children’s book author Dev Ross, brand strategist and publicist Mindy Mendelsohn whose background spans theatre, the entertainment industry and the corporate world, and renowned psychotherapist, artist and author Susan Munich Henkels.

The afternoon’s illuminating conversation will explore what exactly is a wolf pack and how do its members foster each others success? Common misconceptions that act as obstacles both personally and professionally; where do we find common ground? How as women does our support of each other differ? What is the feminine perspective? How, now more than ever, we as women supporting other women is key to exponential success.The ripple effect of your actions as a pack member, on yourself and others, finally asking the question what do we need to do locally to build our pack?

The Power Of The Pack will be held in the showroom at Sound Bites Grill, (host sponsor for this event), on Wednesday, May 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost is $35 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Sound Bites Grill Showroom is located at 101 N State Rte 89A in the uptown area of Sedona. Tickets are available now online at Nawbosvv.org.