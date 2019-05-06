Film Festival presents ‘Big Screen Shorts’ premiere May 9

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a one-night only special premiere of “Big Screen Shorts” world tour on Thursday, May 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Big Screen Shorts” is a series of award-winning documentaries, comedies, dramas, and animated shorts which have enthralled audiences at the top film festivals around the globe. The show is curated to give audiences the unique experience of watching films of varying genres and styles, which play off each other, challenge preconceptions, and jump-start discussion.

This special limited engagement series gives eager audiences a chance to view short films as they were intended to be watched — on the big screen.

“Big Screen Shorts” Showcase 1 includes:

The Machine

Aldofo Menas Cejas, Director • 10 minutes • Comedy • Cuba

After being informed by an official from the U.S. Embassy that she has won the American Visa Lottery, Lízara Carvajal decides to leave Cuba — even if that means she has to abandon her family.

Fish Story

Charlie Lyne, Director • 13 minutes • Documentary • UK

Sometime in the 1980s, Caspar Salmon’s grandmother was invited to a gathering on the Welsh island of Anglesey, attended exclusively by people with fish surnames. Or so he says. Best British Short, British Independent Film Awards; Audience Award, AFI DOCS; Best Documentary Short, Denver Film Festival

Open Your Eyes

Ilay Mevorach, Director • 14 minutes • Drama • Israel

During a critical eye care appointment, an Israeli woman’s prejudices are challenged.

Sac de Merde

Arielle Haller Silverstone, Director • 14 minutes • Comedy • USA

An unlucky-in-love yet irrationally optimistic New Yorker thinks her luck has changed when she spends the night with the man of her dreams — or is he just full of crap. Best Comedy Short, Atlanta ShortsFest; Best of Fest, Chicago International REEL Shorts Film Festival

‘The Beautiful’: The Stories She Tell

Maeve Jackson, Director • 3 minutes • Experimental • USA

A young woman removes fabric from her head, provoking questions of identity and culture.

So Much Yellow

Erica Milsom, Director • 10 minutes • Drama • USA

A little girl’s world is changed forever during a seemingly innocuous family road trip. Audience Award - Best Short, Austin Film Festival

Mountain Fever

Frédeéric Hambalek, Director • 8 minutes • Comedy • Germany

During an apocalyptic snow storm, an alpine team must conduct a hazardous search when one member goes missing.

Night Call

Amanda Knox, Director • 18 minutes • Drama • USA

During on a routine patrol, an accomplished police officer living in and patrolling Inglewood, Los Angeles, is called to a disturbance where she is forced to make a life-altering decision.

“Big Screen Shorts” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, May 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.