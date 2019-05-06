Music in the House presents night of electric ukulele and honkabilly

The last show of the 2018/2019 Music In The House season at the Sedona Hub features a special double show with Christy Fisher and her Band Cattywampus along with singer/songwriter PK Gregory.



This will be a wonderful and raucous show, with Christy and her Electric Ukulele, expressive pipes, and great backup band, along with singer/songwriter PK Gregory and his distinctive Honkabilly style. Join Christy and PK on Friday, May 10th, 2019, 7 p.m. at the Sedona Hub.

Christy Fisher and her band Cattywampus are an eclectic and electric offshoot of the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra co-founded by Jerome’s Tommy Anderson.



If You Go ... • Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd, next to the Skate Park) • When: Friday May 10th, 2019, 7pm (door open at 6:30pm) Tickets: $10 at the door Suitable for the entire family. • For more information call Larry and Leslie Latour at 207-907-9365

Christy’s Ukulele used as a rock and roll instrument is a game changer. She bands with local favorite Ed Cooper on electric guitar, Cal Greer on upright bass, and Jimmy Neilson on drums to deliver an powerful sound all their own.



Christy’s strong voice and ever present bluesy “growl” have been wowing venues throughout the Verde Valley and Prescott, including the Jerome Spirit Room, Oak Creek Brewery, and Old Town’s Pillsbury Wines.



Christy has had one foot in the fashion industry and the other in the music industry since the age of 15. She had been (and still is) concentrating on her funky and colorful clothing and jewelry business, but one day a number of years ago, her employees gave her a ukulele. That ukulele along with the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra opened up the musical doors for her along with many other musicians in Jerome and the surrounding area.

Christy quickly branched out from that group to form the band “Christy and Frenz,” and soon after that Cattywampus evolved.

At the Music In The House concert , Christy and her band will be joined by special guest LA saxophonist Bruce Wandmayer. Christy will be bring out some of her original material as well as some fun and twisted covers that have made the band so popular in the area. For a complete schedule of Cattywampus go to : www.cattywampusmusic.com and to keep up with Christy’s colorful fashion life, go to: www.christyfisher.com.

PK Gregory has been careening wildly around the alt-country, folk and Americana genres like Johnny Cash on a hot-rod Vespa. His music is rooted in tradition, but with a kind of eclectic and idiosyncratic storytelling bent that is more “cheerfully misanthropic than sentimental,” much like Warren Zevon. His songs blend elements of folk, western swing, honky-tonk, and blues, and take on a wide range of subjects from religion and sex to the zombie apocalypse.



They are driven forward by foot drums, swirling fingerpicked guitar/bass, harmonica and an immediately-compelling baritone that calls to mind a young Cash singing Zevon’s “Excitable Boy” in honkabilly heaven.

PK was born in Anchorage Alaska, raised in the Oklahoma “sticks,” detoured to Stavanger, Norway, where he picked up a dirt bike with yellow “mag” wheels, wore black, picked up smoking, and listened to classic jazz. He then gave it all up and decided to rebel. After eating a green-tinged reindeer steak grown under the cloud of Chernobyl, his magnetic personality and telekinetic powers grew, he got a guitar and a bunch of Peter Tosh records, and developed into the songwriter he is today.



Come and experience the power of Electric Ukelele and Honkabilly with Christy Fisher and PK Gregory, two passionate performers who both bring plenty of energy to the stage, Friday, May 10th, 2019 at 7 pm at the Hub. Tickets $10 and doors open at 6.30 pm.