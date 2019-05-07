Letter: Vaccines are not a ‘one size fits all’

Editor:
We were very disappointed by the cartoon in last week’s paper, insinuating that people who don’t vaccinate their kids are stupid. And then again, in Sunay’s paper, there is an article indicating that the school system is so proud that they have achieved their goal of high vaccination rates to support “herd immunity.”
“Herd Immunity” is a theory that still has not been scientifically and clinically validated. But, it is a great marketing ploy for the highly profitable vaccine industry which has enjoyed legal protection from liability since 1986. If vaccines are so safe and effective, why do their manufacturers need legal protection from liability? Vaccines should fall under medical freedom and informed consent. These are very important rights for a free society to protect and uphold.
Vaccines are not a “one size fits all.” Immunity and how the immune system works are very complicated. A healthy immune system needs to be supported with good nutrition.
Vaccine proponents claim that the “science” of vaccines “is settled” and needs no further questions, research, or discussion. For us and many others, that is a red flag that someone is manipulating the discussion. Some people have a strong vested interest in censoring and suppressing any questions or challenges to the vaccine dogma because the vaccine industry makes billions of dollars in profits.
Most people are not “anti-vax”; they are “ex-vax.” They became that way from a personal experience of their own or that of a loved one with an adverse vaccine effect or reaction. They have done their research and actually read the vaccine inserts. They know the risks and possible adverse effects.
You, too, should read a vaccine insert to see what’s actually in there (like mercury, aluminum, formaldehyde, and now E. Coli bacteria) and see if you’d like those injected into your body or your child’s body. Most ex-vaxxers are highly educated and have a good income. Most of them are better informed about vaccines than many doctors and nurses.
Your vaccine cartoon was disparaging and insulting. It does not help with civil discourse and serious discussion of such a vital health issue as mandated vaccinations. An apology, a retraction, and an article representing the other side of the vaccine issue would go a long way toward a more informed discussion. Some good sources whom we respect are Del Big Tree and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Dr. Russell Blaylock, MD, a retired neurosurgeon who has seen much neurological damage from vaccines has written extensively about the hazards associated with vaccinations.
Rosalie Malter and
Rick Malter, Ph.D.
Cottonwood
mekanophil
My only five questions for the author of this letter are: 1. What is your evidence, from a reputable, peer-reviewed source, that the idea of "herd immunity" has not been scientifically vetted? 2. How do you explain that for the first time since we eradicated measles in the year 2000, it's suddenly making a comeback coinciding with the rise of the anti-vaxx movement? 3. We can all see that you're a Ph.D., is your degree in the liberal arts? Seems you would have mentioned it if you were medical professionals, as opposed to rabble-rousers with fancy letters after your name. 4. The main argument for anti-vaxxers is that vaccines can cause autism, which is thoroughly disproven, and disavowed by virtually all medical professionals - By suggesting that having autism, or being a parent of an autistic child, is somehow even worse than having your child die of a preventable disease is incredibly insulting and flat-out wrong. 5. Literally all 3 of the men you mentioned have also been disavowed by the medical community. As for the additives, you really should try studying medical journals rather than blogs. Your dissemination of this opinion is dangerous. I expect more from my Ph.D.'s.