Old Camp Verde Taco Bell ‘actively being marketed’

CAMP VERDE – It’s been more than a year since Taco Bell moved into its new building, a 2,053-square-foot unit along SR 260 just west of Dairy Queen.

When Taco Bell moved into its new unit, the fast food franchise vacated the building it had used since 1990, the building located at 1650 W. SR 260, just to the west of Starbucks.

According to Dan Rubenstein, one of the building’s owners, the building is “actively being marketed.”

There have been “bites from some potentially good tenants,” but “nothing has come to fruition,” Rubenstein said Monday.

Rubenstein, who has been part of the building’s ownership team since 1995, said that he has “maintained the property since its vacancy.”

Rubenstein said that when “the right” tenant agrees to move in to the former Taco Bell building, the site will “ultimately have a significant renovation.”

“The building needs some work,” he said. “Parking lot, new roof, a new face.”

During the building’s vacancy, Rubenstein has “tried my best to maintain the property for the neighbors.”

Anyone interested in entering into a lease agreement on the former Taco Bell building can call Rubenstein at 602-527-5427.