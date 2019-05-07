Sedona school superintendent gets three-year contract extension

SEDONA – Dennis Dearden can’t talk about the Sedona Oak Creek School District without using the word “team.”

Monday, his five-member team that is the district’s governing board unanimously decided that Dearden, in his first year as superintendent, should be offered a three-year extension.

After a short stay in executive session, the Sedona School Board said not a word other than to motion, second, and vote 5-to-0 to offer Dearden an opportunity to stay with Sedona Oak Creek through June 30, 2022.

“We are really happy you are going to stay here,” Sedona School Board President Randy Hawley said following the vote.

And Dearden, who soon will complete his first full year as the district’s leader, spoke of the people he works with – and for.

“I knew coming in that we had some issues to resolve,” Dearden said. “But we have a great team. We have people who don’t care who gets the credit.”

Dearden said that the decision makers and educators at Sedona Oak Creek “work with a sense of urgency to create the environment that’s good for the kids.”

Dearden said that he and the district have developed five priorities from within the 38-objective strategic plan he inherited.

“They give us a common language to talk,” he said.

Those “broad purpose priorities,” Dearden said, are: high student achievement; high performing and supported staff; positive, safe and healthy environment; effective use of resources; effective communication.

Dearden is being paid $130,000 in his first year as Sedona Oak Creek Superintendent, he said. Though the district’s governing board voted to offer him a three-year extension, no dollar figures were discussed, Dearden said.

“I am extremely happy they have confidence in me and want me for the long term,” Dearden said.

According to Dearden, the next step is to negotiate the terms of the extension.

