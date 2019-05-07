Verde Valley Wine Festival returns to Clarkdale

Four Eight Wineworks and The Clarkdale Foundation still have tickets for the fourth annual Verde Valley Wine Festival, Northern Arizona’s premier wine and culinary event.

The Festival returns to the Clarkdale Town Park on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General Admission and VIP tickets are now available online. Festival organizers have also opened the call for local fine food vendors, Arizona beer and spirit purveyors, as well as event sponsors and volunteers to help run the event.

Last year’s sold-out Verde Valley Wine Festival showcased the locally-sourced wine of more than 17 Arizona winemakers, three local breweries and distilleries, and 11 local specialty food vendors.

Attendees from around the region gathered at Clarkdale Town Complex for wine and beer tastings, food, live music and more.

The evening before the main event, VIP ticket holders attended an exclusive winemaker dinner and live auction, at which Arizona wineries and businesses offered one-of-a-kind specialty items and experiences for bid.

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit.

For more information about applying as a wine, food or beer vendor, go to http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/brewer-spirits-application.

To apply as a vendor or exhibitor, go to http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/exhibitor-application. To learn more about becoming an event sponsor, visit http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/sponsors.

Volunteer opportunities are available; please visit our signup page at http://verdevalleywinefestival.com/volunteers.