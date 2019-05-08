State Route 179 to be restricted through Village of Oak Creek for chip seal work

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK -- Those traveling between Interstate 17 and Sedona along State Route 179 will need to plan extra travel time as the highway will be narrowed to one lane between the Red Rock Ranger Station and Chapel Road so Arizona Department of Transportation crews can apply chip seal.

Beginning Monday, May 13, crews will restrict SR 179 to one lane in 3-mile segments through the Village of Oak Creek. Drivers moving through the area should expect long delays as each direction of traffic will alternate through the work zone.

Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control through the work zone. Flaggers will also be on site to maintain access to businesses, communities and local streets throughout the project area.

Drivers can also consider using SR 89A and SR 260 through Cottonwood as an alternate route between I-17 and Sedona.

The project is expected to last for five consecutive days and be completed by the end of the week.

For more information on this project, visit azdot.gov/projects and click on North Central District.