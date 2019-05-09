Ken Krebbs takes over as Copper Canyon fire marshal

CAMP VERDE – A former member of the Copper Canyon fire board has taken over as the district’s fire marshal.

From a pool of four candidates, Ken Krebbs was the “preferred candidate based on his background, education and proven dedication to the community,” said Terry Keller, fire chief of Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District.

Before taking medical retirement in 2012, Krebbs served with Montezuma-Rimrock Fire from 1997 until he joined Sedona Fire in 2001, where he worked with Keller until his retirement.

Since his retirement, Krebbs served on the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire Board before he moved to Camp Verde, where he served on that district’s fire board.

Krebbs has also taught fire science at Yavapai College since 1997 and is currently director of the college’s Fire Science program.

“I’ve really enjoyed working for the college,” Krebbs said. “Seen a lot of good cadets hired.”

Krebbs, who accepted the fire marshal position on April 15, will begin working with Copper Canyon on May 13.

“This allowed me to finish the semester at Yavapai, and set up the summer and fall courses as they look for a new director,” Krebbs said.

At Copper Canyon, Krebbs will replace retired Sedona Fire Marshal Gary Johnson, who has served as interim fire marshal since Kristi Gagnon left the department in February to take an inspector position with the City of Scottsdale Fire Department.

“In the interim, Gary has been helping us stay afloat by working part-time, doing inspections and plan reviews,” Keller said.

Keller said that Johnson will continue “in a diminished role to help with the transition.”

A Camp Verde resident, Krebbs said Wednesday that he is “looking forward to working with” Keller – and in his home community.

“This is where I live,” Krebbs said. “It felt like I was coming home.”

