Obituary: Karen Jean Barr Sept. 6, 1940 - May 6, 2019

Karen Jean Barr, 78, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away in the comfort of her home on May 6, 2019.

She was the daughter of Francis Joseph Winn and Ethel Muriel (Gurney) Winn of Watonga, Oklahoma. She married Calvin Barr in March 1960.





Karen was primarily a homemaker, but also worked as a switchboard operator for Mountain Bell Phone Company in Flagstaff when she met and later married Calvin. After raising three children, she worked at the Camp Verde Post Office as a mail sorter and carrier.

Karen was a member of the Baha’i Faith, devoting many years of service to the local Baha’i Community. She loved writing and telling stories of family, especially about her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Calvin; two daughters, Carol Kodlick and Tammy Montgomery; and son, Joe Barr; sister, Judy Cooper; granddaughters, Lindsay and Hillary Montgomery. She was proceeded in death by her parents.



Graveside service was held at the Middle Verde Cemetery on May 8, 2019.





A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Mary’s Food Bank of Phoenix. Members of the Baha’i’ Faith may also contribute to the Huqu’qu’lla’h. “Joyful is the man that walks in the light of God’s favor.” - Baha’ullah



Information provided by survivors.