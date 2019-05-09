Town of Camp Verde recognized for economic development efforts

The Town of Camp Verde has been named winner of an Arizona Association for Economic Development Economic Development Distinguished by Excellence Award.

The EDDE Awards honor individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the advancement of the organization and also to the economic growth within the state of Arizona.

Recipients are selected from a pool of nominations made by members of AAED.

The Town of Camp Verde was recognized as Small Organization of the Year for its commitment to AAED through leadership positions on various committees and initiatives, as well as its support of advocacy for public policy issues related to economic development. The town was also cited for its economic development team’s commitment to professionalism, collaboration and continuing education.

Overall, 10 EDDEs were presented during an evening awards dinner at the AAED Spring Conference in Tucson. The other winners are:

AAED, founded in 1974, has a mission to serve as Arizona’s unified voice advocating for responsible economic development through an effective program of professional education, public policy and collaboration.

For more information on AAED, visit www.aaed.com or call (602) 240-2233.