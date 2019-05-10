Firemen make sure this cat still has 9 lives (with video)

VERDE VILLAGE -- A fire started from an electric heating pad and caused about $25,000 damage to an apartment at the Verde Valley Manor Apartments Thursday. An elderly woman managed to escape with only a small burn on her arm, according to Verde Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Dustin Chambliss.

The woman was evaluated at the scene at about 4:30 p.m., and was not transported by ambulance, he added.

Firefighters also pulled her cat, Mooney, from the fire. Firemen subsequently administered oxygen through a mask before the cat was taken to a veterinarian.

Firefighters Seth Murphy and Chase Pearson spent an hour holding the oxygen mask to the cat’s face, which was covered in ash and soot when brought out of the building.

The firefighters said the cat appeared to be doing much better after being given oxygen and water when they handed it over the Cottonwood animal control officer for transport to a veterinarian.

Chambliss said there was about $4,000 lost in personal belongings and windows were knocked out of the apartments.

No one else one was injured and the fire did not appear to spread to any other apartments,

The Verde Fire District, Cottonwood Fire Department, Cottonwood Police Dept., Verde Valley Ambulance, and Cottonwood animal Control responded to the call.