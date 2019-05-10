Hiker rescued after Bell Trail fall

VERDE VALLEY – At 12:57 p.m. Thursday, Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District was dispatched to Bell Trail, where an unidentified female hiker had reportedly fallen about 20 feet.

According to a press release by Copper Canyon’s Steve Sarkesian, the technical rescue call was for a patient who was located “several miles up the trail in the wilderness area.”

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sent a rescue helicopter to assist crews with extricating the patient,” Sarkesian said.

“It took crews time to make contact with the patient due to an extensive hike into the wilderness,” Sarkesian stated.

Copper Canyon Fire personnel began medical treatment and prepared the patient to be picked up by DPS ranger.

The patient was then picked up by the DPS Ranger helicopter and brought to a landing zone to be transported by a medical helicopter, Sarkesian stated.

Though the hiker sustained a head injury, Sarkesian said that Copper Canyon personnel “didn’t see any obvious fractures.”

“We couldn’t see any other injuries,” Sarkesian said. “She’s a lucky gal.”

In coordinating the rescue effort, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Copper Canyon Fire set up and utilized a unified command system, Sarkesian stated.

The County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team was used to secure and set up a landing zone for all the helicopters, Sarkesian stated.

