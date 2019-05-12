Around the Bluhmin’ Town: Happy Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day! The “Big Day” is usually a joyful celebration, reflection and acknowledgement of the moms we love!

The thought of so many caring adults and children, scurrying around kitchens, cooking up breakfasts, doing extra chores, delivering bouquets of flowers, giving cards of appreciation, making long distance phone calls, and saying “thanks” in a million little ways is sweet music to all mothers’ ears. It’s good to remember Mom!

Mothers gave us our roots. They knew us before we knew ourselves. Their memories of us go far and beyond what we can conjure up.

They were another generation, perhaps a whole other era, but remain relevant in a timeless fashion throughout our lives. There is always something to learn about (and from) our mothers. Some moms just can’t stop teaching.

My mother is gone now. So this is my first Mother’s Day without her and a rather sad affair. I’ve been looking through the little cookbook she wrote, pages crinkled at the edges, food stains splattered on a few favorite recipes. Her cooking was inspiring, but so was her life. I settle on a cherry tart! Scrawled on the page in my handwriting is, “love this.” Yes, I do.

Moms taught us more lessons than we can ever remember, and if we’re lucky, we’ll take the most valuable ones and pass them on. A man emailed me that his mother never held a job outside of the home, but adopted three children, and gave everyone the “foundation to be a good, decent, productive human being.”

It has been said that, “there is no love like a mother’s love.” Why is this? Perhaps because Moms gave us the tools to withstand all manner of challenges, the capacity to grow into our unique selves, and the safe harbor of unconditional love that is the rarest gift of all.

Mothers cannot be placed in a singular mold. A woman told me her mother wasn’t exactly June Cleaver. “She drank hard liquor, smoked too much, never cooked, swore often, had a Harley, liked to gamble, and was also very loving.”

What’s the legacy here? The woman says her Mom believed in the “freedom to be yourself,” and was generous to everyone. Sounds pretty fantastic.

This is what Moms of all ages seem to specialize in – handing us blueprints or recipes to put to use in our lives. The kitchen is only one small part of the “cooking class” that takes place when we consider the enormous influence our mothers have on our lives. What lessons have you learned? When’s the last time you loved unconditionally? Do you believe in the power to “be yourself?”

And if you have a loving memory to share about your Mom, be sure to write it down and pass it along. Your kids and grandkids will appreciate it.

On Mother’s Day, I find myself making a “big Sunday dinner” just like my mother used to do. Family, love, delicious food, plus a cherry tart might be the recipe for a perfect day.

Judy Bluhm is a writer and a local realtor. Have a comment or a story? Email Judy at judy@judybluhm.com.