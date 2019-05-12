Student arrested for drugs, weapon possession at Mingus

COTTONWOOD -- A 17-year-old male student at Mingus Union High School was charged with several felonies after school administration searched him and his vehicle and found him to be in possession of drugs and a shotgun May 7.

The drugs included marijuana, mushrooms (psilocybin) and acid (LSD). The drugs and single-shot shotgun were located inside of his vehicle.

The shotgun was unloaded. At no time were any threats made to the school or students. The student said he forgot all about the shotgun being in there because it was under the seat, according to a new release from Cottonwood Police Department.

The student was charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and possession of a deadly weapon on school grounds.