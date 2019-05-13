Johnny Lingo Trio highlights 6th anniversary for Cottonwood Main Stage

Saturday, May 18, Main Stage will celebrate it’s 6th anniversary as the Verde Valley’s premiere music venue with local favorites, The Johnny Lingo Trio.



Whether it be an Irish reel or American bluegrass, a Mexican ballad or a German cabaret song, original compositions or reinventing a Beatles tune, The Johnny Lingo Trio creates a unique dialogue that is both melodic and rhythmic with an emphasis on what matters most; that it comes from the heart.

There is never a disappointed listener or dancer in the audience when The Johnny Lingo Trio is playing their magical mix. Come out and enjoy some great music, yummy drink specials and help Main Stage celebrate six years of providing Cottonwood and the surrounding areas with world-class entertainment.



Music is from 8-11 p.m., but the party continues until closing time. There is no cover and this is a 21+ show.

Friday, May 17, Main Stage presents “Future Friday” with DJ ill.Ego starting at 9 p.m. until close. DJ ill.Ego will be playing new music before it hits mainstream radio.



Local favorite, DJ ill.Ego’s performance roots began at Cottonwood’s Main Stage and have seen him garner a thriving and ever-growing fan base not just in the Verde Valley, but throughout Arizona.



Ill.Ego has been begun opening for national acts in Flagstaff and Phoenix-area music venues and clubs. Attendees can expect a high-energy dance party featuring music and songs from a variety of genres and decades. The event is 21+ and there is no cover.



Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature Latin dance classes with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are swing dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with host, Braiden Campbell at 8 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel.

Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy.

Every last Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.