Old Town Center to host 14th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert

If You Go ... • What: 14th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert • When: Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, 5th Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: $25 adv, $27 door, $30 Priority seating in the first 3 rows • More Info: (928) 634-0940; oldtowncenter.org

The Old Town Center for the Arts present the 14th annual Bob Dylan Birthday Concert Saturday, May 18, 7 p.m.

This popular tribute to the music of Bob Dylan is performed annually by some of the best musicians in the Verde Valley, celebrating the birthday (Bob will be 78 years young) of one of the most legendary, iconic and influential musicians in the history of modern American music.

Among his many honors, Bob Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016. Dylan fans have known for decades that the songs and music of Robert Zimmerman have transcended what songs and music have always been, that they were poetry and commentary and more, and have endured with meaning for over half a century.

The Swedish Academy honored Bob Dylan with its prestigious prize “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

Joe Neri, founder and director of OTCA’s “Bob Bash,” returns from his new home in New Mexico to continue the tradition of a great night of great music performed by great musicians.

This year, the show will feature performances by local musicians Tyler Barrett, Tim Young, Suzie Schomaker, Gina Machovina and Ron McLain.

In addition, the Mystery Tramps, Neri’s special band just for the Dylan shows, will round out the program, featuring Neri on vocals and guitar, Larry Hill on lead guitar, Hutch Hutchinson on bass and Alan Albert on drums.

Old Town Center for the Arts Is located at 5th Street & Main in Old Town Cottonwood.

Tickets for this special Bob Dylan Birthday Concert are $25 in advance, $27 at the door, and $30 for priority seating in the first three rows.

Tickets are available online at showtix4u.com.

Tickets are also available in Cottonwood at: Desert Dancer, and Mount Hope Foods and in Sedona at The Literate Lizard Bookstore.

For upcoming events, visit www.oldtowncenter.org. For further information, contact Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.