Red Earth Theatre offers blessing for mothers at Tlaquepaque

Red Earth Theatre celebrates Mother’s Day at Tlaquepaque on Thursday May 16, 7:30 p.m., with stories, poetry and music in the outdoors in the Patio de las Campanas.

A celebratory journey beginning with the origins of Mother’s Day, with the things mothers say and what we say about our mothers, there will be something for everyone.

This special show is created by Karla Stamps with Red Earth Theatre Artistic Director Kate Hawkes.

Stamps, recently arrived to Sedona from Birmingham, brings a wealth of experience with theatre and community story telling. Beginning in 1994 when she led storytelling sessions for elementary and middle school students at her daughter’s school, she later graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a B.A. in Theatre/Performance.

Immersion in the theatre community led to work in local commercials, industrial training videos and numerous roles on stage in Birmingham and Atlanta.

Using her love of history and cultural events, Karla researches, designs and regularly delivers programs to groups large and small such with topics such as The Making of Gone with the Wind, Honoring Our Veterans, Christmas Traditions, Our American Presidents, and Honoring the Heroes of 9/11.

Kate Hawkes is known as a poet, playwright, director, producer and actress. As the producing artistic director Red Earth Theatre since 2013, she has guided many productions on to stages throughout the Verde Valley and Sedona. Early in the summer last year, she and Wendy Lippman (Tlaquepaque owner and property manager) sat down to brainstorm how to get some regular theatre orientated performance back to Tlaquepaque, adding to the current roster of live music and other events.

The third Thursday of each month was open so they decided to go with those dates and now offer a series of simple stripped-down theatrical performances, featuring local performers and a variety of live forms.

Since it was launched in September 2018 Red Earth at Tlaquepaque has been a regular monthly presence either out doors or in the chapel.

Karla Stamps first worked with Red Earth in the April ‘Earth Delights’ show at Tlaquepaque and then appeared in the Little Black Dress 10 minute plays at the Mary Fisher Theatre. When she brought this show idea to Kate Hawkes it was an instant Yes!

Karla and Kate will be joined on stage by Mary Gladieux, Terra Shelman, Larry Cohen, Trish Jahnke , Dan Dagget and Leah Bee among others. Local Jazz singer Vismaya will be adding her voice to the celebration, with a Swedish folk song she used to dedicate to her Mother.

Join Red Earth Theatre on Thursday May 16, 7.30 p.m.,within the embrace of the Tlaquepaque arches. Whether you are a mother, or sitting with her, or carrying her memory, the words and music will bring blessings and love as we honor the Mother’s we have all had and that energy we bring to our communities.

Suggested donation $10 at the door. More info at redearththeatre.org.