Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Wild Nights With Emily’ premiere May 17-20

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Sedona premiere of the acclaimed new dramatic comedy “Wild Nights With Emily” May 17-20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

In the mid-19th century, Emily Dickinson is writing prolifically, baking gingerbread, and enjoying a passionate, lifelong romantic relationship with another woman: her friend and sister-in-law Susan. Yes, this is the iconic American poet, popularly thought to have been a recluse.

Beloved comic Molly Shannon leads in this humorous yet bold reappraisal of Dickinson, informed by her private letters.

While seeking publication of some of the 1,775 poems written during her lifetime, Emily (Shannon) finds herself facing a troupe of male literary gatekeepers too confused by her genius to take her work seriously.

Instead her work attracts the attention of an ambitious woman editor, who also sees Emily as a convenient cover for her own role in buttoned-up Amherst’s most bizarre love triangle.

A timely critique of how women’s history is rewritten, “Wild Nights With Emily” remains vibrant, irreverent and tender — a perhaps closer depiction of Emily Dickinson’s real life than anything seen before.

“Wild Nights With Emily” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre May 17-20. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Monday, May 17 and 20; and 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.